GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood * Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks * Assad proposes referendum in strifetorn Syria * Money pours back into stock markets UAE * Abu Dhabi helps Dubai again with bank bailout * Dubai Aerospace says acting CEO resigns * Sanctions sap Dubai's role as Iran trade hub * Up to 16,000 more property units in Dubai in 2012 * NBAD meets European bonds investors this week * Abu Dhabi's Dolphin bond vulnerable to pull-back * Credit Suisse raises DP World to outperform * Sorouh swings to Q4 profit * Dubai govt still backs state-linked firms - official * Dubai to target 4.5 pct growth in 2012 QATAR * Qatari lender QNB prices $1 bln, 5-yr bond KUWAIT * Wataniya Q4 profit rises 57 pct * Kuwait Finance House 2011 profit drops 24 pct BAHRAIN * Over 120 hurt in Bahrain clashes, dialogue sought * UK charges second man over Bahrain aluminium deals * FIA keen for Bahrain GP to go ahead (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.