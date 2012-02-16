DUBAI, Feb 16 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL * Markets fall, Greek bailout delay dampens mood * Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks * Assad proposes referendum in strifetorn Syria * Money pours back into stock markets UAE * Abu Dhabi helps Dubai again with bank bailout * Dubai Aerospace says acting CEO resigns * Sanctions sap Dubai's role as Iran trade hub * Up to 16,000 more property units in Dubai in 2012 * NBAD meets European bonds investors this week * Abu Dhabi's Dolphin bond vulnerable to pull-back * Credit Suisse raises DP World to outperform * Sorouh swings to Q4 profit * Dubai govt still backs state-linked firms - official * Dubai to target 4.5 pct growth in 2012 QATAR * Qatari lender QNB prices $1 bln, 5-yr bond KUWAIT * Wataniya Q4 profit rises 57 pct * Kuwait Finance House 2011 profit drops 24 pct BAHRAIN * Over 120 hurt in Bahrain clashes, dialogue sought * UK charges second man over Bahrain aluminium deals * FIA keen for Bahrain GP to go ahead (Compiled by Gulf bureaux)