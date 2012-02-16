* Telenor stake buy could stir Altimo into action

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Feb 16 Mobile phone group Vimpelcom VIP.N could once again become a corporate battleground after Norwegian shareholder Telenor (TEL.OL) trumped Russian rival Altimo with a surprise stake purchase that made it the group's most influential shareholder.

Telenor increased its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36 percent from 25 percent after a $374 million preferential share purchase from a third co-owner Weather Investments, leaving its privately-owned adversary trailing on 25 percent.

The deal threatens to reignite a shareholder fight for influence over Vimpelcom that has waged on and off for more than eight years, a conflict that has come to typify the difficulties faced by overseas investors in Russia's oligarch-dominated business world.

"It is quite difficult to predict what Altimo will do but what we can say is that it will try to strengthen and rebuild its position. This is a risk (to shareholders)," said VTB analyst Viktor Klimovich.

The move will give Telenor - controlled by Norway's government - majority control of voting stock once minority shareholders are taken into account, making it a powerful voice in future strategic decisions.

Investors tend to side with the Norwegian group against Altimo as it is a publicly-listed Western firm, while Altimo is an outpost of oligarch Mikhail Fridman's oil-to-banks empire and as such, analysts say, is treated with suspicion.

Vimpelcom's stock rose on the news as Telenor also scrapped legal proceedings against Altimo that were brought last year to achieve a similar result to the stake purchase.

The absence of existing legal action -- a feature of the pair's long conflict -- sparked optimism among some analysts that the battle was now over, although others were not so sure.

"We have known Vimpelcom's shareholders too long to assume this is the end game ... It does not mean the shareholder conflict is over," said Renaissance Capital analyst Ivan Kim.

"We cannot say what they (Altimo) will do before they do it, but most cases in the past have involved legal proceedings," he added.

Vimpelcom's shares closed up 6 percent in New York on Wednesday, valuing the Netherlands-registered group which has most of its assets in Russia and the CIS, at $18.3 billion.

FIERCE BATTLE

Telenor and Altimo began their fierce battle over Vimpelcom's corporate strategy when disagreeing over an acquisition in Ukraine in 2004.

The two sides reached an uneasy truce in September 2009 when they shook hands on a shareholders' agreement that created a new company based in Amsterdam, but the row re-erupted barely a year later over Vimpelcom's ambitious acquisition plans.

Vimpelcom struck a $6 billion plus deal to buy telecoms assets from the Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris -- the owner of Weather Investments -- expanding the company into Italy, North Africa and other emerging markets from its CIS heartland.

The deal was bitterly opposed by Telenor, which said it would saddle the group with unsustainable debt and distract it from recouping falling market share in Russia.

By bringing in Sawiris, Telenor also saw its voting rights diluted from about 40 percent to 25 percent. The latest deal recaptures much of the loss and reduces the influence of the Egyptian entrepreneur, although the end of legal action means he is now likely to gain two seats in an expanded 11-strong board.

Pending Altimo's next move, investors also saw Telenor's share purchase as a means to a greater role for minority shareholders if power was split between Telenor, Altimo and Sawiris.

Altimo and Sawiris had acted in concert during the hard fought acquisition process, but the Egyptian's decision to sell shares to Telenor indicates the alliance has been broken.

"We now have a situation where no big shareholder has control. So in most of Vimpelcom's strategic decisions major shareholders will have to listen to minority shareholders," said VTB's Klimovich.

Fridman is Russia's seventh richest man with a $15 billion fortune, according to Forbes magazine.

He was part of the first wave of oligarchs who won control of Russian assets for a song in the chaos following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and owns significant stakes in oil major TNK-BP TNBP.MM and supermarket chain X5 (PJPq.L) as well as Vimpelcom.

His ruthlessness has been a hallmark of the conflict with Telenor, and has led to several legal claims and counter-claims in the pursuit of victory.

