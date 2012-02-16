PRECIOUS-Gold slips; Palladium surges 7 pct to highest in 16 years
* Palladium hits highest since February 2001 * Gold slips 1 pct as drop in sterling lifts dollar * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds comments, updates milestones, prices, adds NEW YORK dateline) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 9 Gold prices fell about 1 percent on Friday as the dollar strengthened while palladium leapt more than 7 percent as a surge in speculative demand forced industrial users to close out