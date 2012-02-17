Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT

Poland releases January industrial output and producer prices. Economists polled by Reuters see production growing 8.8 percent and PPI by 8.1 percent. (1300)

S&P

Poland may need to do more than cut its budget deficit below the EU-mandated level of 3 percent of economic output to justify a ratings upgrade, credit agency Standard & Poor's top analyst for the country tells Reuters.

SHALE GAS

Extraction of shale gas in Poland should have a minimal impact on the environment, according to a study commissioned by the Environment Ministry, writes Dziennik.

TVN

Lukasz Wejchert, the former head of the broadcaster's Internet unit and the son of one its founders is open to buying the unit if TVN puts it up for sale, writes Dziennik.

