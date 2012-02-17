Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT
Poland releases January industrial output and producer
prices. Economists polled by Reuters see production growing 8.8
percent and PPI by 8.1 percent. (1300)
S&P
Poland may need to do more than cut its budget deficit below
the EU-mandated level of 3 percent of economic output to justify
a ratings upgrade, credit agency Standard & Poor's top analyst
for the country tells Reuters.
SHALE GAS
Extraction of shale gas in Poland should have a minimal
impact on the environment, according to a study commissioned by
the Environment Ministry, writes Dziennik.
TVN
Lukasz Wejchert, the former head of the broadcaster's
Internet unit and the son of one its founders is open to buying
the unit if TVN puts it up for sale, writes Dziennik.
