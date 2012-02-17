FRANKFURT Feb 17 The Bank of Finland
played down the impact on the euro zone economy of a record drop
in euro zone bank lending to companies in December, saying it
was not a definitive sign banking sector tensions were
undermining economic growth.
"The increased cost of market-based funding and uncertainty
about the availability of finance in the context of the debt
crisis have raised concerns over banks' ability to provide loans
to their customers," the Nordic country's central bank said in a
statement.
"However, country differences are large, and to date there
is no solid evidence of such a contraction in the loan stock
that would constrain economic growth."
The ECB cut interest rates twice late last year to aid the
ailing economy. It has also injected 489 billion euros in
ultra-cheap three-year loans into the banking system and made it
easier for banks to access its funding. Second such offer will
be conducted later this month.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)