Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
QUADRA TAKEOVER
Canadian Quadra FNX holds shareholders meeting in
Vancouver at 1800 GMT on Monday with two-thirds of votes needed
in favour of takeover by Poland's copper producer KGHM
to seal the $3 bln deal.
ROAD BONDS
Poland will issue some 6.5-7.5 billion zlotys ($2.05-2.36
bln) worth of infrastructure bonds this year with the first
tender most likely in April and may also tap euro market with
the papers, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Deputy Finance
Minister Dominik Radziwill as saying.
JW CONSTRUCTION BONDS
A Western investor is interested in purchasing JW
Construction's debt worth some 100 million euros ($131.63
million) the company could spend on investments, Puls Biznesu
quotes the developer's owner, Jozef Wojciechowski, as saying.
COAL INVESTMENT
Poland's coal companies will invest some 4 billion zlotys
($1.26 bln) in new capacities totalling more than 1.2 gigawatts,
Rzeczpospolita daily estimates.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.