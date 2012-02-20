The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

A2A

The Italian regional utility said Friday has named Giuseppe Sala as chairman of its management board, replacing Giuliano Zuccoli, who died earlier in February just days after he resigned.

UBI BANCA

The Italian cooperative lender said Friday it has bought back Tier 1 bonds worth a nominal 98.8 million euros ($130 million), it said on Friday, in a move aimed at reinforcing its balance sheet.

INTESA SANPAOLO, UNICREDIT, BMPS

Italian banks are sound, but have been hit by sovereign debt strains, the Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said in a speech on Saturday. He urged banks to reduce dividends and bonuses rather than restrict lending. Industry Minister Corrado Passera has asked for a meeting with the Italian Banking Association to discuss ways of providing more liquidity to businesses, Il Messaggero reported.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chairman Dieter Rampl said he is ready to be confirmed chairman for a second mandate, if shareholders agree. Shareholders will decide at a meeting May 11.

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

The Italian fashion house could reach sales of about 1.1 billion euros and EBITDA of around 200 million euros in 2012, Repubblica said without citing sources.



For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................