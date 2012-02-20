MILAN Feb 20 Italian gaming companies
Lottomatica and SNAI said on Monday they will
appeal a ruling from Italy's accounting court ordering 10 gaming
companies to pay a total of 2.5 billion euros ($3.29 billion) in
fines for a case relating to video slot machines.
Lottomatica was fined 100 million euros, and SNAI was fined
210 million euros.
The court found the 10 companies guilty of violation of
contract obligations during a start-up period, when not all the
video terminals were properly connected to the central network.
Those violations resulted in a loss of revenue to the Italian
tax authority.
Lottomatica and SNAI both said they were not guilty.
SNAI's Cogetech was fined 255 million euros. SNAI said it
would evaluate the possible impact of this fine on its planned
acquisition of Cogetech.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark. Editing by Jane Merriman)