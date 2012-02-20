PARIS Feb 20 Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia will report a full-year 2011 loss of about 12 billion euros ($15.80 billion), financial daily Les Echos reported on Monday without citing sources.

The bank in August took 3.6 billion euros in losses on the accelerated sale of toxic assets, then another 4 billion loss when its Belgian retail bank was nationalised in October.

Dexia will also need to take some 4 billion euros in writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt portfolio, Les Echos said.

In addition, a recent agreement to sell its French municipal lending arm to the French government and two state banks resulted in another 1 billion euro loss.

Dexia officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7597 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)