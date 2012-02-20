PARIS Feb 20 Bailed out Franco-Belgian
lender Dexia will report a full-year 2011 loss of
about 12 billion euros ($15.80 billion), financial daily Les
Echos reported on Monday without citing sources.
The bank in August took 3.6 billion euros in losses on the
accelerated sale of toxic assets, then another 4 billion loss
when its Belgian retail bank was nationalised in October.
Dexia will also need to take some 4 billion euros in
writedowns on its Greek sovereign debt portfolio, Les Echos
said.
In addition, a recent agreement to sell its French municipal
lending arm to the French government and two state banks
resulted in another 1 billion euro loss.
Dexia officials were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7597 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb and Matthieu Protard; Editing by
Jon Loades-Carter)