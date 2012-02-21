The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
UNICREDIT
The deputy chairman of UniCredit Fabrizio
Palenzona does not intend to stand as candidate for the position
of chairman at Italy's biggest bank by assets, a spokesman for
Palenzona said on Monday.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is the frontrunner
to become chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Italy's No.3 lender, which is seeking someone to turn its
fortunes around, sources close to the matter said.
* The foundation which controls the bank is preparing to
sell a 8 percent stake to 4-5 private investors, which do not
include private equity firms, for around 300 million euros, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing its sources.
* Il Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday the MPS foundation
is speeding up talks to split its 15 percent stake in the bank
between private equity firms Clessidra and Equinox.
UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI
Unipol said on Monday it had filed its request with market
regulator Consob on the matter of the mandatory bid on minority
shareholders in peer insurer Fondiaria. As part of a complex
deal to take over Fondiaria Unipol is requesting exemption from
a mandatory bid.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo does not want to reduce its exposure to
Italian sovereign debt, the lender's management board chairman
Andrea Beltratti said on Monday.
EDISON
A decision by market regulator Consob on the request of
France's EDF to not have to pay over 0.84 euros per share for
the minorities in Edison following the group's revamp is
possible this week, Consob President said on Monday.
SEAT PAGINE GIALLE
Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle
said on Monday it had extended by a day a deadline for creditors
to approve its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6
billion) net debt.
MEDIASET
Sky Italia, News Corp's pay-TV satellite unit in
Italy, said on Monday it had won an arbitration case against
Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a dispute involving pay-TV
rights for the 2010 soccer World Cup.
