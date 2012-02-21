The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

UNICREDIT

The deputy chairman of UniCredit Fabrizio Palenzona does not intend to stand as candidate for the position of chairman at Italy's biggest bank by assets, a spokesman for Palenzona said on Monday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Former UniCredit boss Alessandro Profumo is the frontrunner to become chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's No.3 lender, which is seeking someone to turn its fortunes around, sources close to the matter said.

* The foundation which controls the bank is preparing to sell a 8 percent stake to 4-5 private investors, which do not include private equity firms, for around 300 million euros, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Tuesday without citing its sources.

* Il Corriere della Sera said on Tuesday the MPS foundation is speeding up talks to split its 15 percent stake in the bank between private equity firms Clessidra and Equinox.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA-SAI

Unipol said on Monday it had filed its request with market regulator Consob on the matter of the mandatory bid on minority shareholders in peer insurer Fondiaria. As part of a complex deal to take over Fondiaria Unipol is requesting exemption from a mandatory bid.

INTESA SANPAOLO

Intesa Sanpaolo does not want to reduce its exposure to Italian sovereign debt, the lender's management board chairman Andrea Beltratti said on Monday.

EDISON

A decision by market regulator Consob on the request of France's EDF to not have to pay over 0.84 euros per share for the minorities in Edison following the group's revamp is possible this week, Consob President said on Monday.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

Italian yellow pages company Seat Pagine Gialle said on Monday it had extended by a day a deadline for creditors to approve its proposal to restructure 2.7 billion euros ($3.6 billion) net debt.

MEDIASET

Sky Italia, News Corp's pay-TV satellite unit in Italy, said on Monday it had won an arbitration case against Italian broadcaster Mediaset over a dispute involving pay-TV rights for the 2010 soccer World Cup.

