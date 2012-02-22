(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST Feb 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

IMF

An IMF team visits Bucharest to discuss policy with Romania's new government. The IMF has said no changes to Romania's precautionary aid deal are envisaged.

PETROM Q4 NET PROFIT MISSES FORECAST

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted a net profit of 838 million lei ($255.27 million) in the fourth quarter on Wednesday, below market expectations.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint eased on Tuesday, holding close to five-month highs, supported by a long-awaited Greek bailout and the prospect of a new IMF deal for Hungary.

RETAIL

Retail chain Billa, part of Germany's food retailer REWE Group, plans to open at least ten new stores in Romania this year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

EUROPEAN FUNDS

The European Commission stopped payments to Romania for a human resources development programme financed from European funds. Romania Libera, Page 3

