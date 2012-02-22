* Debt standstill agreement seen by early March - sources
By David French and Praveen Menon
DUBAI, Feb 22 Al Jaber Group, a
family-held conglomerate in the midst of a $1-billion plus
restructuring, will hire a new chief executive to replace the
founder's son in a management reshuffle that also saw a new
finance chief appointed late last year, three sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
A recruitment firm has been retained to bring in a new CEO,
replacing Mohammed al-Jaber, the son of the group's founder and
chairman Obaid al-Jaber, two of the sources said, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
In addition, Richard Hollands was hired in November as chief
financial officer from an Emirates airline unit.
"It was presented at one of the earlier creditor meetings
that they would be looking to make management changes, including
a new CEO," said one source familiar with developments. "A firm
has been hired to do this."
An Al Jaber spokesman declined to comment.
A standstill agreement on its debt pile is expected to be
signed as soon as early March, the sources said on Wednesday.
"It's just a case of getting the signatures," a second,
banking, source said.
A third source said the standstill agreement had been held
up because banks were against rolling over the debt at the terms
demanded by Al Jaber.
The banks' committee is chaired by the National Bank of Abu
Dhabi (NBAD.AD), and includes Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
(ADCB.AD), HSBC HSBC.L, RBS (RBS.L) and Union National Bank
UNB.AD.
The conglomerate, which has operations from construction to
aviation and retail, appointed a new chief restructuring officer
last year to work with lenders and management on matters related
to the rescheduling of its financial debt. [ID:nL5E7ML0QF]
A reorganisation and steering committee has been in place to
oversee the restructuring and consists of members from some of
Abu Dhabi's top government-related firms and banks.
The chairman of Abu Dhabi government-owned Al Hilal Bank,
who is an al-Jaber son-in-law, is on the committee in a personal
capacity, the source familiar with developments said.
Bankers said asset sales would be a natural expectation
under most corporate restructurings but declined to be more
specific about Al Jaber's plans.
Al Jaber is one of the most prominent family-owned private
sector firms in Abu Dhabi, where the acknowledgment of financial
difficulties has been minimal, in contrast to neighbouring
Dubai, under the spotlight for its debt woes since late 2009.
The emirate was resilient during Dubai's property market
collapse but is now showing signs of pressure as a huge supply
of high-end homes are expected to come onto the market.
Housing prices in Abu Dhabi are seen falling by as much as
11 percent this year, a Reuters poll showed last month.
[ID:nL5E8CU3EH]
Across the oil-rich state, which accounts for more than half
of the United Arab Emirates' economy, government-backed real
estate, commercial and tourism projects, many conceived during
the boom years of 2003-2008, are under review and in some cases
being delayed or put on hold.
Abu Dhabi pushed back the opening of the much talked about
local branches of Louvre and Guggenheim art museums earlier this
month.
