LISBON Feb 22 Portugal grid operator REN will see its financial capacity boosted and have a door opened to the Middle East market after a purchase by China State Grid and Oman Oil of major stakes in the company through a privatisation, Chief Executive Officer Rui Cartaxo said on Wednesday.

The Portuguese state sold 40 pct of its stake in REN for 592 million euros as part of its effort to consolidate public finances under a 78-billion euro IMF/EU bailout package. (Reporting By Filipa Lima and Filipe Alves, writing by Daniel Alvarenga)