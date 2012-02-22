MADRID Feb 22 Spain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had fined the country's No. 2 power utility Endesa 23 million euros ($30.51 million) for "abusing its dominant position as an electricity distributor."

An Endesa spokesman said the Enel-owned company planned to appeal the decision at the High Court.

The National Competition Council (CNC) said it fined Endesa's distribution unit 14.97 million euros for using privileged information on clients requesting installations to target leading market players.

The CNC said it had previously sanctioned E.ON, Gas Natural-Fenosa and Hidrocantabrico in similar cases last year, as well as Endesa in 2006.

The watchdog also fined Endesa 8.16 million euros for charging clients for installation when the company was required to do so at its own cost. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts)