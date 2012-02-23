Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOTOS

Poland's No. 2 refiner posts a smaller-than-expected 63 percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, although its operating result was below analyst forecasts as the company suffered from declining margins.

DATA

The statistics office releases January retail sales and unemployment. Retail sales are expected to rise 13.25 percent, while the jobless rate is seen at 13.2 percent. (0900)

PZU

Poland's financial regulator is not overly cautious in recommending insurers to pay dividends of no more than 75 percent of profits as dangers relating to floods and heavy storms lurk, the head of Eastern Europe's largest insurer tells Rzeczpospolita.

