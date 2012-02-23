The following factould affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GROWTH FORECASTS

The European Commission is expected to revise downwards its growth forecast for the euro zone this year, predicting that both Italy and the whole bloc will post an output contraction, Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The Commission will cut its gross economic product forecasts for 2012 to a contraction of 0.3 percent against expectations of 0.5 percent growth in its autumn forecasts, the paper said, citing a draft document.

For Italy, the Commission expects a hefty 1.3 percent contraction this year against predictions of a 0.1 percent expansion in the autumn forecasts.

FIAT

Italian carmaker Fiat plans to reduce the number of its board members to nine from the present 15, the company said on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Italian aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it confirmed its target of selling assets for 1 billion euros in order to boost its balance sheet.

FONDIARIA-SAI, UNIPOL

The battle for control of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI heated up on Wednesday when two private equity funds tabled a rival offer to one brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca to rescue the troubled insurer by merging it with peer Unipol.

MILANO ASSICURAZIONI

The Fondiaria-controlled insurer said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss of around 490 million euros in 2011. It said its solvency ratio at the end of December was 132 percent and was 136 percent at the end of January this year.

IMPREGILO

Salini, an Italian mid-sized construction company that has bought a 20 per cent stake in rival Impregilo SpA, does not rule out a takeover bid in its quest to create an Italian market leader, the Financial Times reported on its Web page on Wednesday, citing comments from CEO Pietro Salini.

ACEA

The Rome utility said on Wednesday it expected to invest 2.3 billion euros in the period 2012-2016. It said it expected its EBITDA to grow an average of 6.2 percent per year in 2010-2016.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................