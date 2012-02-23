* CFO says issuing CoCo bonds helps free up capital

By Catherine Bosley and Paul Arnold

ZURICH, Feb 23 Bank bonds that convert to equity are attractive investments for insurers, although buying too many would risk turning them into the last bulwark of support for the banking sector, Swiss Re's SRENH.VX finance chief said.

"There's certainly a position in our portfolio for contingent convertible bonds as an investor," George Quinn told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

"But it will have to be well controlled and measured growth so that we avoid becoming seen as one of the protectors of last resort of the banking sector."

As part of the Swiss government's tough new capital rules, flagship banks UBS UBSN.VX and Credit Suisse CSGN.VX -- whose balance sheets are several times the size of the Swiss economy -- have begun to issue loss absorbing capital.

Contingent convertible bonds, known as CoCos for short, are one form. They turn into shares if the issuer hits trouble.

UBS, which needs to raise a total of roughly $16 billion to comply with the new standards, sold an initial $2 billion of loss absorbing capital this week. [ID:nL5E8DM086]

"The challenge for an insurance company is that if we become heavy investors, there's a risk that we become systemically relevant because we've picked (up) the risk of the bank," Quinn said without disclosing how many CoCos Swiss Re has bought.

The world's second-biggest reinsurer is also the first in the sector to test the waters as an issuer: It sold 320 million Swiss francs of the instruments on Jan. 27, and more such issues may be on the cards.

"It's a topic we'll have a continuing interest in for the remainder of this year," Quinn said, declining to comment precisely on Swiss Re's plans for raising capital.

Investments in derivatives pulled the rug out from under Swiss Re's capital base during the financial crisis, forcing it to take an emergency convertible loan from U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett. That loan has been paid back.

CoCos, originally designed to shield taxpayers from bearing the full cost of bailing out the issuing bank, were not a sign of Swiss Re venturing back into risky business, Quinn said.

Instead, they were well suited to the reinsurance business, where large sums of capital could be tied up for a long time and rarely used, he said.

"It doesn't signal anything about our appetite for derivatives or financial products," Quinn said. "You've seen the firm transform its position, its balance sheet. We have no plans to change."

When CoCos were first proposed in Switzerland a few years ago, some experts suggested that as large asset managers insurers might prove ready buyers.

Global leaders agreed last year to impose a capital surcharge on the world's biggest banks and the Financial Stability Board is now turning its attention to extending this framework, possibly to insurers.[ID:nL6E8CA5YM] [ID:nL5E8DL7MB]

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Myles Neligan and Helen Massy-Beresford)

