* Spanish telecom hit by Spain's economic woes
* Company under pressure over debt rating
* Group seen selling non-core assets -bankers
* May need to cut dividend further
By Victoria Howley and Elisabeth O'Leary
LONDON/MADRID, Feb 23 Spanish telecom
Telefonica (TEF.MC), struggling with falling revenues in an
ailing domestic economy, faces shedding assets or cutting its
generous dividend if it is to shrink its 57 billion euro debt
mountain and avoid a downgrade.
With Spaniards feeling the pain from austerity measures,
recession and the highest unemployment rate in Europe, customers
have defected from Telefonica to cheaper competitors in droves,
forcing the country's biggest telecom to slash its Spanish
workforce and lower its annual payout.
Credit ratings are pressuring Telefonica to keep its debt
within certain ranges or risk being downgraded, which would push
up its borrowing costs. That is a major risk given that the
group has the biggest refinancing needs of any European telecom
operator of 7 billion euros this year.
Telefonica has a range of options it could use to cut debt,
and bankers and analysts think it will choose a combination of
non-core asset sales, cost cutting and restructuring to meet its
commitments.
“All options are on the table, but I think Telefonica’s
priority would be disposal of non-core assets,” said Moody’s
analyst Carlos Winzer, who put Telefonica on a negative outlook
in February because of concerns over Spain’s economy getting
worse.
One banker that advises European telecom companies said that
Telefonica needed to raise about 5 to 10 billion euros “to feel
comfortable about its cashflows”. Robin Bienenstock of Bernstein
Research reckoned a sale of non-core or vulnerable assets could
raise around 10 billion euros, or that an alternative option to
spin off a 25 percent stake in Latin America could raise in the
region of 14 billion euros.
Bankers are hoping for the sale of some substantial assets.
Vodafone and France Telecom last year sold off billions in
assets deemed not central to the companies’ future, exiting
countries where they were weak or not in control.
"Conversations are taking place. Telefonica is weighing its
options, including whether it could do a deal in Germany with
KPN and the Czech business," said one banker.
Bankers and analysts say Telefonica could sell off
businesses in the Czech Republic and Ireland, but would likely
to hold on to stakes in China Unicom and Telecom Italia, which
they see as strategic.
Another banker said that Telefonica had already had
approaches from private equity firms to buy its 69 percent stake
in Cesky Telecom, but had not decided yet whether to sell all or
part of its stake.
Telefonica’s No.2 Julio Linares recently denied that the
Czech stake, worth 3-4 billion euros, was for sale.
Bankers also said that Telefonica’s Brazilian towers
business could be sold as it recently did in Mexico. But they
downplayed a potential sale of the company’s minority stakes in
Spanish bank BBVA, Portugal Telecom and Telecom Italia because
of poor market conditions.
A difficult IPO market would also mean that Telefonica could
not immediately revive plans to list Atento, its call centre
business worth around 1 billion euros that it tried to sell last
summer but was forced to postpone due to poor market conditions.
Advisers have tried for years to broker a merger between
KPN's German business E-Plus and Telefonica's 02, with
speculation about a deal increasing in recent months due to the
scrutiny of Telefonica's cashflows.
Bernstein’s Robin Bienenstock reckons a German tie-up would
create about 3.75 billion euros in synergies, about three
percent of Telefonica's market capitalization, but synergies
take years to generate and would not help Telefonica in an
immediate dash to deleverage.
NOT FAR ENOUGH
In any case, many of these possible sales may not go far
enough to keep Telefonica’s debt-to-operating income before
depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) ratio, crucial to the
credit rating agencies, outside of the danger zone.
“How would selling a weak asset like Mexico or Germany fix
anything?” asked Jonathan Dann, analyst at Barclays Capital, who
thinks the company will have to cut its dividend further.
“Surely the solution to a smouldering house is to put out the
fire, not shut the door to the box room or the small downstairs
loo."
Telefonica, whose dividend is still generous compared to
peers, already cut its payout from a forecast 1.75 euros a share
to 1.5 euros per share late last year. It also pledged to lower
its net debt to between 2 and 2.5 times earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, from 2.55 times
when it last reported in September. [ID:nL6E7NE5FH]
“Telefonica has to be to be careful to keep their investment
grade status,” Gabrielle Capron, analyst at Groupama Asset
Management. “But before the company sells off the family jewels,
it may also have to try to make investors understand that such
high dividends cannot continue.”
Telefonica, which releases full-year 2011 earnings on
Friday, declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Additional reporting by Leila Abboud, Kate Holton and Robert
Hetz; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Leila Abboud)
