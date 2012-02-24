Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WIND FARMS

Poland so far attracted 54 applications from investors seeking to develop wind power projects, including utility PGE , its smaller rival Energa, the country's No.1 oil refiner PKN, and Kulczyk Investments, daily Rzeczpospolita wrote without quoting its sources.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland releases detailed supply for its treasury bills tender due on Monday with the preliminary offer range set at 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys.

PGE SALE

Poland closed books for a stake of around 7 percent in its top utility PGE at 19.20 zlotys per share, market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

