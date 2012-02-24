LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - A debt-for-equity swap
announced by German lender Commerzbank this week is being eyed
by other European banks as a potential blueprint to improve
their Core Tier 1 ratio if it is successful.
The opportunistic trade is the first of this scale to be
launched in Europe and could help boost the bank's Core Tier 1
capital by more than EUR1bn if the offer is accepted to the full
extent.
"If this transaction goes well, I don't think it will be the
last one," said a banker on the deal. "The reality is: a lot of
financial institutions are short on capital and this is a great
way to improve it."
Other liability management exercises would be undertaken on
the basis the name and dependant on the restrictions banks face
when raising equity. "Here, we didn't have to go through an
AGM," said the banker.
Another official involved said that in addition to this
being potentially the most efficient way of boosting capital, it
provided an important data point for the market.
Commerzbank's balance sheet will potentially benefit from
buying back debt instruments at a discount to par and therefore
creating an accounting gain, but additionally from transforming
these directly into core equity.
In December when Commerzbank bought back EUR643m of hybrid
Tier 1 securities, boosting core Tier 1 by EUR700m, it received
reverse inquiries about further potential liability management.
"Even though our subordinated bonds have rallied in recent
weeks, they are still trading below par so this continued to be
an opportunity," said Norbert Doerr, head of capital management
and planning at Commerzbank.
The event also allows investors to crystallise the recent
rally in bank debt prices.
According to the EBA, European banks plan to meet 22% of
their capital shortfall by converting hybrids, just 4 percentage
points behind the 26% expected from capital raising, retained
earnings and scrapped dividends.
Other banks such as Portugal's Espirito Santo Financial
Group (ESFG) and Bank of Ireland have conducted debt-to-equity
swaps but not on this scale.
Commerzbank also conducted a tender on some of its hybrid
debt for shares in January 2011, using Credit Suisse to acquire
the bonds of its behalf, for cash which it then recycled into
shares.
LIQUIDITY EVENT
There is no guarantee that bondholders' take-up will be high
given however that many simply cannot hold equity.
One hedge fund manager told Reuters he had bought some
Commerzbank paper for as low as 53 cents on the euro in
December, said he was also seeking to arbitrage the swap during
the week it is on offer, by buying bonds from investors who
cannot hold equity..
"We have seen a lot of secondary activity in our bonds as
investors who can't take equity likely sell to those who can,"
said Commerzbank's Doerr.
"For bondholders who can't hold equity, this is still a
liquidity event at improved levels."
A banker on the deal said it had raised a lot of interest
from accounts that can hold both debt and equity.
The bank is targeting EUR3.16bn equivalent of hybrid,
subordinated and other capital instruments at anything between
61% and 85% of par, which is up to a 10 points premium versus
where they had been trading in the secondary market. Two of the
bonds have never been targeted for liability management before.
In order to reduce volatility around the trade, the banks
involved have put hedging strategies in place.
"We did have to think about how we would cushion any
potential equity flowback," said a banker on the transaction.
He added that the exchange price for the offer would be
based on the volume weighted average share price between
February 23 and the expiration of the offer on March 2. "This
means investors can hedge efficiently by shorting the stock," he
said.
