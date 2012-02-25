MILAN Feb 25 Italian toll-road operator Atlantia agreed on Saturday to sell its stake in Italy's biggest builder Impregilo to Gavio group in a deal which allows it to gain full ownership of Chilean motorway Grupo Costanera.

The deal hands the family-owned Gavio group control of Impregilo, which had also attracted interest from rival construction group Salini.

Atlantia said in a statement on Saturday its Autostrade per l'Italia unit was selling its 33 percent stake in Impregilo's controlling holding IGLI to Gavio's Argo Finanziaria for 87.6 million euros.

The deal allows Gavio to become Impregilo's top shareholder with a 29.96 percent stake, ahead of rival Salini, Italy's third largest construction group, which had increased its stake to 20 percent and had expressed ambitions to create a leading player.

In return for the IGLI stake, Gavio's SIAS toll-road group will sell Autostrade per l'Italia a 46 percent stake in the company that owns Costanera.

The stake is worth 565.2 million euros and Autostrade is set to gain a further 8.5 percent of the same company from investment bank Mediobanca for 104.6 million euros, it said.

The stake purchases, to be completed by June, will hand Autostrade full control of the Chilean motorway operator, in which it already owns a stake of nearly 46 percent. The Italian group is also present in Brazil.

Atlantia said it would seek new investors in Costanera, in which some pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have already expressed interest.

Grupo Costanera posted 2011 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 147 million euros and had a net debt of 997 million euros at the end of last year, Atlantia said.

As part of the deal, SIAS has a call option - expiring at the end of September - which would allow it to gain full control of Italian toll-road operator Autostrada Torino-Savona for 223 million euros.

