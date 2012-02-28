PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
SANTANDER
Belgian financial group KBC and Spain's top lender Banco Santander have agreed to merge their Polish units Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank, creating a combined bank worth 5 billion euros, the banks said on Tuesday.
NETIA
Poland's No.2 telecoms group Netia expects synergies from its recent takeovers to significantly top the previously announced 106 million zlotys ($34.06 million), Netia's chief executive Miroslaw Godlewski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
STATE STREET
State Street is to announce plans on Tuesday to open a financial services centre that will employ 600 people in Poland's southern city of Krakow, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.
MINING TAX
The parliamentary public finance committee will present its report on the mining tax bill to the lower chamber of parliament, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
INTEREST RATES
Poland does not need to hurry with raising interest rates as consumption is currently not the main driver of economic growth and the strengthening of the zloty may lower inflation, rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.1124 Polish zlotys)
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, June 11 Defence firms will put out their wares on Monday at Japan's only dedicated arms show, a site for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to promote industrial military ties that will bolster the country's influence in Southeast Asia.