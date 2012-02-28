LISBON Feb 28 Portugal has passed the
third review of its 78-billion-euro bailout programme by the
European Union and IMF, Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar said on
Tuesday, reiterating this year's fiscal goals will be met
despite a worsening economic outlook.
"The result (of the evaluation) was positive despite
unfavourable conditions. The mission confirmed the fulfillment
of the criteria demanded by the terms," Gaspar told a press
conference, adding that the inspectors will recommend the
disbursement of a new tranche of 14.6 billion euros.
He said an economic slowdown in Europe made the government
revise its projection for 2012 economic contraction to 3.3
percent from 3 percent.
Under the bailout, Portugal has to cut the budget deficit to
4.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from a goal of
5.9 percent last year, which was met thanks to a one-off
transfer of banks' pension assets to the state.
The terms of the bailout also require that the country show
progress on economic reforms, such as changes to its rigid
labour laws, to improve competitiveness.
Many economists say the country may have to seek more
emergency funding. But European officials have played that down,
hoping to differentiate Portugal from troubled Greece.