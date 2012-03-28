PARIS, March 28 French care home operator Orpea on Wednesday reported a 21.1 percent rise in 2011 profits, driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, and said it expected growth in sales and operating margins to continue in 2012.

Net profit in 2011 rose to 80.3 million euros ($106.98 million) from 66.3 million a year earlier. Operating profit was 163 million euros, up 25.8 percent, representing a margin of 13.2 percent on sales of 1.23 billion euros.

The company is proposing a dividend of 0.50 euros a share, up from 0.23 in 2010.

($1 = 0.7506 euros) (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing)