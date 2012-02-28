MILAN Feb 28 Members of the Ligresti family, which owns Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are all behind a rescue plan by peer Unipol that will create a larger domestic player, a source close to the Ligresti family told Reuters.

The Ligrestis' backing of Unipol's takeover plan for troubled Fondiaria-SAI is likely to stop in its tracks a rival offer for the Fondiaria group by private equity funds Palladio and Sator.

Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, the main creditors to the debt-ridden Ligresti family, have also openly said they back Unipol's offer.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Lisa Jucca)