MILAN Feb 28 Members of the Ligresti
family, which owns Italy's No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI,
are all behind a rescue plan by peer Unipol that will
create a larger domestic player, a source close to the Ligresti
family told Reuters.
The Ligrestis' backing of Unipol's takeover plan for
troubled Fondiaria-SAI is likely to stop in its tracks a rival
offer for the Fondiaria group by private equity funds Palladio
and Sator.
Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit,
the main creditors to the debt-ridden Ligresti family, have also
openly said they back Unipol's offer.
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Lisa Jucca)