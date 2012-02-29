The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
* BANKS
The European Central Bank is expected to pump half a
trillion euros into the euro zone's troubled financial system
for the second time in as many months on Wednesday in what it
hopes will be the last such operation to fight the euro zone
crisis.
UNICREDIT
Dieter Rampl will not be available for a third mandate as
chairman of Italy's top bank by assets when his term expires in
May, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The name of the new chairman will be decided by Friday, Il
Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday without citing its sources.
Italian newspapers said on Wednesday the job could go to an
Italian, citing Bank of Italy director general Fabrizio
Saccomanni among the possible candidates.
FIAT
The Italian carmaker confirmed plans to invest 850 million
euros ($1.14 billion) with Russia's Sberbank to
produce and distribute Jeeps and Chrysler-branded vehicles in
Russia starting in 2013.
LUXOTTICA
The world's biggest eyewear maker, raised its cash dividend
on Tuesday and said it expected a "successful" 2012 after growth
in Latin America and at its premium brands helped fourth-quarter
profits grow by a third.
Luxottica sees operating and net profits to grow twice as
fast as sales in 2012 if revenues grow high-single digit, its
head told Reuters.
ITALIAN BANKS,,
Italian banks have issued nearly 40 billion euros of fresh
state-backed bonds that they could use as collateral in exchange
for cheap three-year European Central Bank loans at an auction
on Wednesday, Reuters calculations show.
BANCO POPOLARE
The Milan's stock exchange said on Tuesday a bond issued by
Italy's bank Banco Popolare and guaranteed by the
Italian state worth a total 1.7 billion euros had started
trading on the bourse's fixed-income MOT platform.
MONTE PASCHI DI SIENA
Tuscan banker Divo Gronchi is emerging as a possible
front-runner alongside former UniCredit CEO Alessandro Profumo
to replace Giuseppe Mussari as chairman of the bank, Il Sole 24
Ore said on Wednesday without citing its sources.
* GENERALI, TELECOM ITALIA
The insurer is considering writing down again the book value
of Telecom Italia shares it owns through the Telco holding to
1.4-1.5 euros per share, Finanza Mercati said.
* MEDIASET
JP Morgan cuts Mediaset price target to 3.90 euros from 4.20
euros; rating overweight
