By Jacqueline Cowhig
LONDON, March 1 India took 1.3 million
tonnes of South African coal in January, 28 percent of total
exports of 4.5 million and down from 1.7 million in the previous
month, exporters said.
China imported 315,000 tonnes from South Africa in January,
down from 944,000 tonnes in December and this figure is likely
to show a sharper drop next month because China has largely been
out of the spot market for standard-grade coal.
Asia plus India accounted for 61 percent or 2.8 million
tonnes of January exports while the Atlantic market's share
dropped to 33 percent or 1.5 million tonnes of the total.