(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

PPI

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for January at 0800 GMT.

YIELDS FALL AT ROMANIA 10-YR T-BOND TENDER

Romania sold a more than planned 473.6 million lei ($145.69 million) in 10-year treasury bonds on Thursday, with the average accepted yield falling to 6.75 percent from 7.25 at a previous Dec. 22 tender, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA FX RESERVES RISE TO 33.4 BLN EUROS IN FEB

The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, rose by 691 million euros on the month to 33.4 billion euros ($44.68 billion)at the end of February, central bank data showed on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies firmed on Thursday, lifted by Poland's robust growth figures and Wednesday's cash injection by the European Central Bank to markets.

PETROM STAKE LISTING

The economy ministry is considering listing a 9.8 percent stake it owns in oil and gas company Petrom, in which Austrian group OMV holds a majority, either by June or later this year in September or October, Economy Minister Lucian Bode said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

DEBT

Romania's finance ministry plans another foreign debt issue in the second half of the year, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

HIDROELECTRICA

Romania received bids from two consortia to act as underwriter for the sale of a 10 percent stake in hydro power company Hidroelectrica. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 8

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------