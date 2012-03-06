(The author is Head of UK and Cross-Border Research at Lipper,
a Thomson Reuters company. The views expressed are his own.)
By Ed Moisson
LONDON, March 6 "A game of two halves" is
a footballing cliché in the UK, but was particularly apt for the
European funds industry in 2011. The stock market falls that
began in July not only ended the healthy sales activity that had
started the year, but triggered a wave of redemptions that
rolled through the industry. While these outflows ebbed slightly
in the final quarter of the year, there were few who did not
feel the cold chill of investors withdrawing from mutual funds
by the year-end.
Net sales of long-term funds (i.e. excluding money market
funds) in 2010 (305.8 billion euros) exceeded not just those of
2009 (257.7 billion), but also the level achieved in pre-crisis
2006 (265.9 billion). Expectations were therefore high when the
first half of 2011 saw inflows of 96.1 billion euros, but this
was followed by outflows of 155.9 billion, so that the year as a
whole ended in the red (-59.8 billion) for only the second time
in a decade (the 2008 total was -391.4 billion euros).
Giving investors the motivation and confidence to move money
out of deposits and into funds amid the ongoing political and
economic maelstrom remains a crucial challenge for asset
managers.
But a longer term view is also useful in fully understanding
the current status of the industry and the dynamics that have
been at work to shape its current structure.
PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT
2011 saw a slight contraction in the number of funds for
only the second time in the past decade. The last time this
happened (in 2009) the net reduction was 801, while the latest
figure was a mere 43. In recent years there have been about the
same number of fund launches in both halves of the year, but in
the latest year there was an unsurprising tail-off (1,687 over
the first half; 1,291 in the second) partly the result of some
planned launches being shelved. Just as 2009 did not herald a
new dawn of product rationalisation across the industry (there
was a net increase of 871 funds in 2010), so it seems very
unlikely that 2011 will either. Instead market conditions will
largely dictate where product development priorities lie.
With new fund launches such a significant part of asset
management companies' activity, it is worth providing further
insights here. Looking back over the past ten years it is
possible to see the proportion of growth in the industry that
relates to these new launches. Over the first five years
(2002-2006), the 79 percent growth in industry assets was
attributable to both new launches (60 percent) and existing
funds (40 percent).
But when looking across the full 10-year period, the
industry would have contracted by 7 percent if no new funds had
been launched (a caveat: this does not account for those
closures and mergers that may not have taken place if new funds
had not arrived). Instead the industry has grown by 74 percent
over the past ten years, with nearly half of industry assets (46
percent) now in funds launched over the past decade (made up of
24 percent launched in the first five years and 22 percent
launched in the most recent five years).
To see a graphic showing the impact of new funds on industry
growth, click: r.reuters.com/hup86s
SHIFT TO CROSS BORDER
Our data enables an informed view not just on where funds
are domiciled, but also whether they generate assets from more
than one market (the threshold used is 20 percent) and thus
really making use of the cross-border passporting that Ucits
enables. The importance of such a distinction is illustrated
here as the changing 'balance of power' in the European industry
away from domestically-oriented funds (i.e. primarily sold into
one market) and towards cross-border products (i.e. generating
sales from multiple markets). The share of assets in the latter
has risen from 21 percent at the end of 2001 to 43 percent at
the end of 2011.
This change has taken place as a result of several factors,
key among them being structural, organic, and specific effects
of the recent financial crisis. Structural factors relate to the
decisions by some fund companies to re-domicile their funds to
Luxembourg or Ireland and then sell them cross-border. Organic
factors reflect the greater growth in cross-border funds, for
example, by providing products not available locally, or where
cross-border funds have expanded to new markets, notably in Asia
and Latin America.
The ripple effects of the financial crisis in this context
are twofold. First, banks have pulled-back from mutual funds in
recent years, which will broadly have had a bigger impact on
local, continental European fund markets.
Second, those clients willing to invest in this period have
been more heavily weighted to institutions and High Net Worth
Investors - and both are more likely buyers of cross-border
funds.
This trend has taken place despite the fact that some
domestic fund markets have actually seen pretty resilient sales
activity, most notably the UK, Switzerland, and Sweden. In this
way the relative importance of third party distribution compared
to proprietary channels of large financial services groups in
different markets was all the more apparent in 2011.
To see a chart detailing the trend towards cross-border
funds, click: r.reuters.com/raq86s
RISK APPETITE
Looking more closely at the cross-border industry, it is
interesting to see how product preferences have changed over
time. Applying some broad groupings to different asset classes,
it is possible to see how risk appetites have evolved over the
past ten years. No claims are made that this is the definitive
way to categorise funds, but it does provide some useful
insights.
The chart below groups funds into 'low' (guaranteed and
money market funds, excluding institutional vehicles), 'low
bond' (developed governments and investment grade corporates),
'high bond' (emerging markets, global, high yield), 'low equity'
(national and regional developed markets), 'high equity'
(emerging markets, global, small caps) and 'alternative'
(derivatives, commodities, property).
You can view the chart by clicking: r.reuters.com/paq86s
This analysis reveals that the proportion of assets invested
in the lowest risk funds has actually fallen - despite the
recent turmoil in global markets. At the other end of the scale,
the higher category of equity funds has not only seen an
increase in its share of assets over the past ten years, but
this has also risen (albeit slightly) since the peak in 2006.
But the most significant move has been with 'high' bond funds.
The impressive sales recorded in 2010 and 2011 have not just
been a temporary shift, but have had a fundamental impact on the
broad risk profile of assets invested into by cross-border
investors. 44 percent of assets are now invested in higher risk
bond or equity funds.
ACTIVE VS PASSIVE
The rise in importance of ETFs is well shown in sales
activity, with two ETFs being the best-selling equity products
of last year. ETFs now make up 7.8 percent of equity fund assets
in Europe and when this total is combined with traditional index
tracking funds, passively-managed products make up 16.8 percent
of the total. This is a rise from 8.8 percent at the end of 2006
and 5.5 percent at the end of 2001, when ETFs had only just
arrived on European shores.
Of course the more recent increase in the passive proportion
of equity funds has come at a time when actively managed funds'
assets have fallen. This being said, ETF equity assets have
increased by a whopping 145 percent over the past five years,
despite the hit from falling returns that many of these funds
will have unavoidably suffered (with the inevitable impact on
their promoters' assets under management).
Clearly, underpinning this success have been institutional
investors and all eyes are on whether this base grows as ETF
providers increasingly target retail investors. It will be
interesting to monitor how far ETF providers are willing to go
to reach the mass affluent, traditionally less cost-conscious
and - as the chart here illustrates: r.reuters.com/naq86s
- so far much more likely to invest in actively managed funds.
