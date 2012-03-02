HELSINKI, March 2 Standard & Poor's has cut Nokia's credit rating to one notch above junk grade with a negative outlook, as the once-dominant Finnish mobile phone maker struggles to hold on to market share.

The U.S. ratings agency cut Nokia's long-term credit rating to "BBB-" from "BBB" and said on Friday a further downgrade was possible. The next level down would be BB+, considered speculative grade.

Nokia has been losing market share to Apple's iPhone as well as cheaper Asian rivals. To fight back, the company abandoned its own Symbian software last year and has since unveiled new Lumia smartphones using Microsoft software.

S&P said the partnership with Microsoft could help Nokia's competitive position over the medium term.

"However, we are uncertain about the extent to which revenue growth from higher-priced Lumia smartphones can offset a potentially rapid decline in revenues from smartphones based on the Symbian operating system," S&P said.

Another downgrade was possible in the next two years, it said, if Nokia's margins remain in the low-to-mid single digit range or its net cash position decreases to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion)from 5.6 billion at the end of 2011.