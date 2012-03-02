By Jacqueline Cowhig and Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, March 2 BHP Billiton, one
of the world's biggest mining houses, is moving its marketing
and trading hub from The Hague to Singapore, industry sources
said.
"We currently have a consultation process underway about the
closure of the Hague Office," a BHP Billiton spokesman said, but
declined to comment further.
"All the traders and staff in The Hague will be moved to
Singapore but quite a few people don't want to or can't
relocate," one industry source said.
The mining major is the latest commodity firm to relocate
the centre of its trading or sales to Singapore because of its
proximity to growing Asian markets and tax advantages, industry
sources said.
BHPB has offices already in Basel, Antwerp and large
marketing and trading teams in Singapore handling energy coal,
coking coal, iron ore and non-ferrous metals.
Several years ago the company moved some of their operations
including freight to Basel in Switzerland.