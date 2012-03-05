LISBON, March 5 Portuguese banks'
borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 2.3 percent in
February following a second offering of cheap liquidity from the
European Central Bank, as lenders in debt-ridden Portugal
remained largely unable to borrow from banks elsewhere.
Cumulative borrowing at the end of last month stood at 47.55
billion euros ($62.8 billion) -- its highest level since April
2011 when Portugal requested an EU/IMF bailout, but below August
2010's record of 49.1 billion euros, the Bank of Portugal said
on its website on Monday.
Bank of Portugal head Carlos Costa said last week that over
80 percent of ECB money borrowed by Portuguese banks was now
three-year funding, which means the banks had a stable source of
liquidity for years to come.
Banks in the euro zone have grown more distrustful of each
other after the common currency area's debt crisis deepened last
year, a logjam the ECB sought to unblock in December and late
February by offering a total of about a trillion euros of
ultra-cheap 3-year funds.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by Patrick Graham)