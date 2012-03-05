BERLIN, March 5 A final vote in the German parliament on Europe's permanent rescue mechanism and a separate compact on budget discipline will not take place until mid-June, shortly before the new bailout fund takes effect, coalition sources told Reuters on Monday.

It will take that long for both houses of parliament, the Bundestag and Bundesrat, to vote on the measures because a lengthy parliamentary process is needed for the so-called fiscal compact, the sources said.

The government said on Saturday a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament will be required for the compact, an unexpected development because the German constitution already includes a "debt-brake" law enshrining budget discipline.

Germany's own law inspired the compact signed by all but two European Union countries in Brussels on Friday.

But as the treaty allows a country to be sued in the European Court of Justice if budget rules are flouted, it affects national sovereignty and the constitution, and therefore requires a greater majority.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet will discuss the fiscal compact this week and most likely endorse the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) next week. But the first reading in the lower house, the Bundestag, is not scheduled until shortly before parliament's Easter recess in early April.

Michael Meister, a deputy parliamentary floor leader for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), confirmed that timetable. He said hearings and debates would take drag the process out in the lower house of parliament until May 25.

The Bundesrat, or upper house, would then likely vote on the measures on June 15, several coalition officials said.