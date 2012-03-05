BERLIN, March 5 A final vote in the German
parliament on Europe's permanent rescue mechanism and a separate
compact on budget discipline will not take place until mid-June,
shortly before the new bailout fund takes effect, coalition
sources told Reuters on Monday.
It will take that long for both houses of parliament, the
Bundestag and Bundesrat, to vote on the measures because a
lengthy parliamentary process is needed for the so-called fiscal
compact, the sources said.
The government said on Saturday a two-thirds majority in
both houses of parliament will be required for the compact, an
unexpected development because the German constitution already
includes a "debt-brake" law enshrining budget discipline.
Germany's own law inspired the compact signed by all but two
European Union countries in Brussels on Friday.
But as the treaty allows a country to be sued in the
European Court of Justice if budget rules are flouted, it
affects national sovereignty and the constitution, and therefore
requires a greater majority.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet will discuss the fiscal
compact this week and most likely endorse the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) next week. But the first reading in the lower
house, the Bundestag, is not scheduled until shortly before
parliament's Easter recess in early April.
Michael Meister, a deputy parliamentary floor leader for
Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), confirmed that timetable. He
said hearings and debates would take drag the process out in the
lower house of parliament until May 25.
The Bundesrat, or upper house, would then likely vote on the
measures on June 15, several coalition officials said.