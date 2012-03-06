(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, March 6 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

GDP

The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data for the fourth quarter at 0800 GMT.

AVERAGE WAGE

The National Statistics Board will release average wage data for January at 0800 GMT.

GOVERNEMNT MEETING

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting starting at 0730 GMT.

ROMANIA SELLS 1.57 BLN LEI IN 2-YR T-BONDS

Romania sold a more than planned 1.57 billion lei ($476.5 million) in 2-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average accepted yield at 5.99 percent, down from 6.36 percent at a previous tender on Feb. 20, central bank data showed.

ROMANIA GAS FIELD COULD START OUTPUT BY 2017-PRESIDENT

A Romanian offshore Black Sea well jointly owned by ExxonMobil and the country's top oil and gas firm Petrom could start production in 2015-2017, Romanian President Traian Basescu was quoted as saying on Monday.

CEE MARKETS

Central European assets dropped for a second straight session on Monday on a worsening economic outlook and shares in Polish real estate developer GTC fell to an all-time low after a worse-than-expected loss.

POSTA ROMANA

Romania's state-owned postal service Posta Romana recorded losses of 4.3 million euros ($5.69 million) last year, down by 23.7 million euros from 2010. It plans to cut about 600 jobs by the end of March and further reduce its number of units under Romania's precautionary aid-deal with the IMF.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

ELECTRICITY PRICES

Electricity prices for households will not be hiked this year, Romania's Economy Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll --------------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 0.7557 euros)