Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford International signed a deal with a subsidiary of Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG to cooperate in shale gas exploration in the country. Weatherford plans to boost its share in services for drilling companies in Poland to 30 percent by the end of 2012, Puls Biznesu reported.

PENSION REFORM

The economy ministry, headed by Waldemar Pawlak, the leader of Civic Platform's coalition partner PSL, proposed to postpone the date when retirement age is to increase due to the difficult labour market situation, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

ENERGA

Polish utility Energa announced a tender for a 900-1200 megawatt gas-fired power plant in Grudziadz, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported. The investment may be worth 3.2 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion).

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal plans that its sales and net profits will rise a few percent in 2012, the company's chief executive Konrad Jaskola told the Parkiet daily.

EIB

Poland will likely get around 5 billion euros ($6.62 billion) in loans from the European Investment Bank in 2012, the bank's deputy chief executive Anton Rop told the Rzeczpospolita daily.

NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS

The number of new passenger car registrations rose an annual 8.9 percent in February, Samar institute said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7557 euros)

