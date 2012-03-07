Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
The central bank holds its monthly sitting to decide whether
to change interest rates. All 30 analysts polled by Reuters
expect borrowing costs to remain unchanged, with the main rate
at 4.5 percent.
POLL
The ruling Civic Platform is backed by 29 percent of Poles,
up a point from the previous reading, while the rightist
opposition Law and Justice party can count on the support of 22
percent, down four points, according to a TNS OBOP poll in
Gazeta Wyborcza.
ENEA
It would be logical for the utility to team up with refiners
PKN Orlen or Lotos in shale gas exploration,
but no decision has been made so far, Chief Executive Maciej
Owczarek tells Parkiet.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX