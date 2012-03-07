HELSINKI, March 7 Finnish utility Fortum Oyj will invest 20 million euros ($26.2 mln) in the construction of a bio-oil production plant in southeast Finland amid growing demand for renewable fuels.

The new facility will be integrated into its existing Joensuu power plant, the company said on Wednesday.

It will initially make electricity and district heating and will eventually produce 50,000 tonnes of bio-oil per year. Construction will start in 2012 and production will begin in autumn 2013, it said.

Fortum plans to use forest residues and other wood-based biomass to produce the bio-oil. It developed the technology to do so in cooperation with engineering firm Metso Oyj, forest company UPM-Kymmene Oyj and the Technical Research Centre of Finland.

The move comes after UPM said last month that it will invest 150 million euros in a new biofuel refinery. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting By Eero Vassinen)