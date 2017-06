BRIEF-Data Hertz announces initiation of an offer to withdraw shares from the Marché Libre

* TWO SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSE TO THE MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE THEIR SHARES AT EUR 6 PER SHARE IN ORDER TO WITHDRAW OF THE MARCHÉ LIBRE FROM EURONEXT PARIS SA Source text: http://bit.ly/2sjb4yV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)