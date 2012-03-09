The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni will be in Tripoli on Monday to sound out the bank's Libyan investors on a new Chairman for the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italian businessman Massimo Armanini is looking to buy a 2-3 percent stake in the bank for a foreign client from Monte Paschi's controlling shareholder, Il Mondo said.

Former UniCredit head Alessandro Profumo is a step away from becoming Chairman of Monte Paschi, several newspapers said.

* FIAT

General Motors and Fiat talked briefly about merging their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann will meet Prime Minister Mario Monti on the group's Italian strategy on March 16, several papers said.

FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

Private equity funds Sator and Palladio said they were extending the deadline for their offer for Premafin to three days after Fondiaria-SAI's shareholding meeting, scheduled for March 16, but they also said they could pull out if they are unable to present their debt-restructuring plan to the creditor banks within the next five days.

ENI

The antitrust authority has opened a probe into the oil company's possible dominance of the international gas transport market, it said on Thursday.

ENEL, TERNA

Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut its credit rating on Italy's biggest utility Enel to BBB+ from A-. It affirmed Terna A- rating.

* LUXOTTICA

Deals with Coach and Armani could generate revenues for up to $60 million and 200 million euros, respectively, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

LOTTOMATICA

The lottery operator expects core earnings of more than 1 billion euros in 2012 after reporting a sharp rise in 2011 net profits.

GEOX

The shoemaker remained cautious on its sales performance for the first half of 2012 after reporting a 13 percent decline in 2011 net profits.

SAFILO

The eyewear maker said core earnings margins rose 13.7 percent in 2011, and sales were up 6 percent to 1.1. billion euros.

