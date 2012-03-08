STOCKHOLM, March 8 Strong profits for Sweden's banks, widely criticized in the country's media as coming at the expense of mortgage borrowers, have been good for the financial system, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday.

Sweden's top banks Nordea, Swedbank, SEB and Handelsbanken have seen profits surge over the last year even though Sweden's economy has recently started to slow.

Although the Riksbank has cut rates twice in recent months, the banks have not fully passed on the lower rates to mortgage customers, leading to heavy criticism from among others Finance Minister Anders Borg.

Ingves said wider mortgage margins were dependent on many factors, including the cost of swapping longer loans for three month borrowing, adding banks' profits supported a healthy financial system.

"It is good for stability," he said in an interview with daily Svenska Dagbladet.

"Swedish banks are well-capitalized currently and can meet their borrowing needs without outside help. That is naturally something we must all be extremely thankful for," the paper quoted him saying.

Sweden's top banks did not take part in the European Central Bank's most recent offering three-year loans, though the continent's other lenders grabbed up 530 billion euros ($703.47 billion) in cheap money.

While some have questioned the decision, arguing the banks could have used the cheap loans to cut mortgage payers interest rates, Ingves said the banks had done the right thing.

"They don't need to borrow," he said. "They can borrow without any support." ($1 = 0.7534 Euro) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)