Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Firday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
AGORA
Polish publisher Presspublica may consider taking over its
listed rival, Agora, in the future, the head of Presspublica,
Dariusz Lesniak, told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
BONDS
Polish 5-year bond yields fell to their lowest level since
April 2006 at an auction on Thursday, as cash-rich foreign
players drawn by an attractive mix of risk and reward snapped up
more debt than initially offered.
TVN
Polish broadcaster TVN decided to put its Internet arm Onet
up for sale, Puls Biznesu daily reiterated, quoting unnamed
sources close to TVN owner, ITI.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX