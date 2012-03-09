LONDON, March 9 (IFR) - Grey market trading on the new Greek bonds suggest long-suffering bond holders will receive an approximate net present value loss of 78%, as opposed to the approximate 75% NPV loss Athens negotiated with private sector creditors.

There is a wide price range being quoted in the grey market, but the new Greek 2042 bond is averaging a mid-market around EUR18.75 (yielding around 17%).

The new bonds are not starting from a nominal par value as is typically the case on new issues. Instead, as Greece' Ministry of Finance has previously specified, they are being issued with a "face amount equal to 31.5% of the face amount of the debt exchanged". In other words, the grey market trading around EUR18.75 should be viewed as a discount not from par but from 31.5, meaning they are already trading at a discount of 59.5%.

Totalling it up, we find that instead of an approximate 75% Net Present Value loss, holders of Greek bonds will instead receive an approximate NPV loss of 78%. The breakdown shows the value of the new Greek bond equates to around 6.9% (the 31.5% nominal value multiplied by an average approximate price of EUR0.22 for all new bonds being issued, not just the 2042s). Then we add the 6.9% to the 15% of cash/EFSF bills being distributed to come to a new NPV of 21.9%. Subtracted from 100 this gives a total NPV loss of 78%.

The difference of course is only a mark-to-market loss; investors could hold onto the new paper, but clearly the market is already starting to price in further discounts/haircuts at a later date.

As for the rest of the Private Sector Involvement, the 15% sweetener provided by the EFSF bills will be distributed next week.

Admittedly, the above NPV loss calculation does exclude the GDP warrants which have been used as an extra kicker. But considering these are callable at any price at any time by Greece, they have marginal value at best. (Reporting by Mike Cartine)