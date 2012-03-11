(Adds analyst comments, background)
CAIRO, March 11 Egypt's central bank sold
more treasury bills than it originally offered at an auction on
Sunday, as optimism that the country will secure an emergency
IMF loan draws more local investors into high-yielding
government debt, analysts said.
The bank sold 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($746 million) of
266-day T-bills, instead of the 3.5 billion pounds it had
offered. The average yield edged down to 15.841 percent from
15.91 percent at the last issue on Feb. 28.
The government was repeatedly missing its fund-raising
targets at T-bill auctions until recent weeks, when demand from
local banks picked up.
Egypt has requested a $3.2 billion lending programme from
the IMF to help plug budget and balance of payments deficits
that widened to what economists see as unsustainable levels,
after an uprising unseated the country's president last year.
The IMF said on Thursday a delegation would visit Egypt
later in March for discussions on the lending programme after
the army-backed government submitted a new deficit-cutting plan.
The plan still needs political support in Egypt but some
investors appear to believe it will pass, and that foreign funds
will begin flowing.
Yields have edged down from historic highs at recent
treasury bill auctions and demand for short-term government debt
on the secondary market has revived after more than a year of
stagnation. [ID:nL5E8E582Y]
Traders said the secondary market revival comes as investors
differ over the direction of yields in coming months.
"The recent auctions give significant reason for investors
to at least slightly increase their purchases of longer-term
instruments, so they wouldn't have missed out if this is indeed
the beginning of a reversal," said Youssef Kamel, a Cairo-based
fixed-income analyst at Rasmala.
The buying trend is underpinned by the increased likelihood
of foreign aid materialising and the reduced risk of a currency
devaluation, Kamel said.
The Egyptian pound EGP= has stabilised after gradually
losing around 3.6 percent of its value against the dollar since
the uprising in January last year. A slide in Egypt's foreign
reserves slowed last month.
Some investors think rates could go higher still, after
pausing in recent weeks because of the continued strain on state
finances and uncertainty over the transition to civilian rule.
Foreign investors are still absent from Egyptian debt
auctions after retreating en masse after the uprising.
"I don't think foreign investors are scared of the exchange
rate, but they want to see a clear economic policy. As long as
it isn't there, people are too scared to invest," said Ahmed
Yahia at BNP Paribas, who expects yields to continue climbing.
(For more detail on T-Bills see Reuters pages from EGYTB
to EGYTJ)
($1=6.0327 Egyptian Pound)
(Additional reporting by Mohamed Samir; Reporting by Tom
Pfeiffer; Editing by David Hulmes)
((mohamed.samir@thomsonreuters.com)(+20-2-2578-3290)(Reuters
Messaging: mohamed.samir.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: EGYPT TBILLS
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.