DUBAI, March 12 Emirates NBD ENBD.AD, Dubai's largest bank which has been grappling with impairments, plans to lay off up to 15 percent of its workforce, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

"There has been no official communication from the bank yet to the employees but around 15 pct of employees will be let go as part of the move. This is said to be a board decision and there have been some cuts already this week. It was pretty unexpected," a source at the bank said.

The lender posted a 62-percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, as provisioning due to exposure to Dubai-linked entities hurt its performance. [ID:nL5E8DF03P}

ENBD, 55.6-percent government owned through the Investment Corporation of Dubai, was ordered by Dubai's ruler in October to take over loss-making Dubai Bank, which had been rescued by the emirate's government earlier in 2011. [ID:nL3E7LB16Z] (Reporting by Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Amran Abocar)