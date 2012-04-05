The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

*FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN

The value of Fondiaria-SAI to be used as a basis for the pricing of the 400 million euros capital increase at holding Premafin should be in a range of 2.8-3.95 euros per share, Finanza Mercati said on Thursday.

Insurers watchdog Isvap has sent a letter to Fondiaria-SAI's auditors, saying it had not been informed about a complaint by Amber fund in October 2011 concerning alleged irregularities at the company, Corriere della Sera reported on Thursday.

*SNAM, ENI

The Industry Ministry is looking at three possible options - all of which involve state-holding CDP - for the planned separation of the gas grid operator from its parent company ENI, citing a ministry document.

EDISON

Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out shareholders of Italy's Edison, putting a question mark over the French group's plans to take control of the Italian utility.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

The shareholder group that controls Italy's RCS MediaGroup said on Wednesday it will slim down the number of board members at RCS, in a move that is expected to cut shareholder interference and help boost financial performance.

TELECOM ITALIA

Italian lawmakers on Wednesday approved legislation to open up the country's telecoms market despite concerns from the European Commission and telecoms operators such as Telecom Italia that it may undermine the national regulator's independence and power

*GEMINA

The sale of ADR retail and of the parking business is not due to financial pressures but to the need to focus on the development of Fiumicino airport, ADR CEO Lorenzo Lo Presti told MF in an interview, adding proceeds will be used to cut debt.

BANCA GENERALI

The asset manager said on Wednesday it posted net inflows in March of 138 million euros and 543 million euros from the start of the year.

SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said on Wednesday Ezio Cristetti had been appointed general manager until the process of financial restructuring under way was completed.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................