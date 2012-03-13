By Sudip Roy

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Lebanon has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Byblos Bank for a Eurobond transaction, according to sources.

Both BAML and Byblos Bank declined to comment.

Lebanon typically issues for an amount to refinance an upcoming redemption, though some bankers ponder whether it will seek to raise enough funds to also cover this year's coupon payments on its other outstanding bonds

The B1/B/B rated sovereign's last capital markets activity was a USD1.47bn voluntary debt exchange on three notes redeeming in 2012, with the deal seeing an aggregate participation rate of 64.3%.

The original principal on the March and September 2012s was USD600m each, while for the April 2012s it was EUR535m. The notes were partially exchanged for euro-denominated 2018s, US dollar-denominated 2019s and US dollar-denominated 2026s.

As a result, Lebanon has USD293m outstanding on a 7.5% bond due on March 19 and EUR114.7m outstanding on a 5.875% bond due on April 12.

There's a chance Lebanon could issue the bond this week, before next Monday's redemption but one source away from the deal reckons it may not be out until April. Instead, it could repay next Monday's outstanding amount through other means. In total, Lebanon has about USD785m to refinance this year.

IFR heard that other banks, including JP Morgan and Credit Suisse, had turned down the opportunity to lead the potential new deal because the fees are too low. JP Morgan denied the rumour, while Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Despite its ratings, Lebanon trades incredibly tightly because its bonds are closely held by domestic banks. One analyst describes the relationship between the country's banks and the government as "a tight embrace."