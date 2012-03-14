WARSAW, March 14 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGE

Poland's top utility proposes a record dividend of 2.5 billion zlotys ($790 million) after posting a slightly better-than-expected rise in its 2011 net profit.

EM&F

The price offered by Penta to buy up to 40 percent of the retail group is too low, a fund manager at Pioneer Pekao Investment Management, one of its top investors, is quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu.

BOND TENDER

Poland's finance ministry to offer 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys in bonds maturing in January 2014, with results of the tender expected at 1100.

BANK HANDLOWY

The Polish unit of Citigroup plans a dividend payout of 361 million zlotys, or 2.76 zlotys per share.

