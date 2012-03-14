The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

ITALY BOND AUCTION

Investors flush with cheap European Central Bank funds are expected to help Italy raise up to six billion euros at a bond auction on Wednesday and bring the nation's 3-year borrowing costs below 3 percent, half what it had to pay a few months ago.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The foundation controlling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is confident a deadline for it to present a debt-cutting plan to creditors will be extended to April 30, a foundation's source said on Tuesday.

Private equity fund Equinox has offered to buy up to a 13 percent of the foundation stake in tha bank, Italian newspapers reported on Wednesday.

Il Messaggero said the foundation is considering selling between 8 percent to 10 percent to Equinox, and 5-7 percent to private investors.

SNAM

The Italian natural gas transport group has increased its investment programme over the next four years as it presses ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue Europe-wide projects.

BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA

The bank is targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent in 2014 as part of a three-year plan aimed at a sustainable profitability despite expectations of a continuing recession in 2012.

IMPREGILO

Hedge fund Amber has around 2 percent in the Italian builder, La Repubblica newspaper said on Wednesday citing financial sources.

FINMECCANICA

UBS raises Finmeccanica target price to 4 euros from 3 euros, rating neutral

* ENI

Credit Suisse raises Eni price target to 20.2 euros from 19.3 euros, rating neutral

ACEA

The city of Rome, the main shareholder of Acea, will discuss on Wednesday the sale of part of its controlling stake in the utility, MF said, citing the city mayor.

* CIR

The holding company's energy unit Sorgenia has 10 percent of two concessions operated by Brazil's Petrobras which have started production of 2,000 barrels per day, MF said without citing sources.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................