PZU
Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a 4-percent
fall in 2011 earnings, roughly in line with consensus, as losses
on equity investments erased gains elsewhere.
TPSA
France Telecom is considering selling the
struggling fixed-line arm of Polish unit TPSA focus on the
mobile business, Parkiet quotes unnamed sources as saying.
SHALE GAS
Polish geological institute PIG estimates Poland's shale gas
deposits at 2.6 billion cubic metres, or around half of what the
American agency EIA had predicted, Parkiet writes.
PGNIG, PGE
State-controlled gas group PGNiG could end up buying utility
Energa if a court upholds the competition watchdog's rejection
of its purchase by Poland's top utility PGE, Puls Biznesu
writes, without naming its sources.
NETIA
Poland's No. 2 phone operator expects its sales to grow by a
third in 2012 and its core profit by half after purchasing
several smaller rivals.
EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
will spend up to 600 million euros on investments in
Poland compared to 900 million last year, its head Thomas Mirow
tells Rzeczpospolita.
