* Russia lags western Europe on energy efficiency
* Economic argument main pressure on government, industry
* Resistance to move among consumers
By Jennifer Rankin
MOSCOW, March 20 The world's top oil and gas
producer may be watching its energy riches blow away in the
wind. Russia, in 2008, was wasting enough energy to power
Britain for a whole year.
It was then that President Dmitry Medvedev set a target to
reduce energy intensity, a rate of waste measure, by 40 percent
by 2020. Russian companies were 10 to 20 times less energy
efficient than their foreign rivals, he said.
Not enough has changed since Soviet times, critics say, and
wide-open windows remain a typical way of cooling overheated
housing blocks. Even today around one-fifth of Russian boilers
date back to the era of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's space flight in
1961, or earlier.
"We are two and half times less energy efficient than other
comparative modern countries in Europe," said Vasily Belov, head
of the energy efficiency cluster at the Skolkovo Foundation, a
government-sponsored science park.
Raw economics, not environmental qualms, have won the energy
efficiency drive powerful backing from President-elect Vladimir
Putin to the monolithic oil and gas companies.
But progress grinds against grass roots scepticism and
entrenched attitudes.
High-rise apartment blocks, and other buildings, absorb the
biggest share of Russia's energy - around 35 percent. Industry
follows with 29 percent and transport, 21 percent.
In one such block sits Denis Platonov, a 31-year old
Muscovite and married father of two, warily watching his
electricity meter.
Before heat and power even arrives in the Platonov's
apartment, a large amount is wasted - 30 percent of heat and 11
percent of electricity is lost in transmission.
The potential energy-saving boon of combined heat and power
systems, common in Russian apartments, is nullified by 200,000
km of ageing heat-supply pipes and decrepit equipment.
The Platonovs' meter is a rarity in Russian flats, but
something that could be commonplace if an energy-savings law is
implemented scrupulously. They look at their bill with
suspicion.
"It's rather difficult to look at this paper and understand
how much energy we consumed, because these are just
assumptions," said Platonov, a sales representative for a
software company.
"There are a lot of mistakes, sometimes it seems like that
the managing company is trying to cheat you."
"I'm not going to agree to pay twice as much for
energy-saving appliances because I am not sure that they will
help me to save energy - if you compare the expenditure with the
benefits, it is unreasonable."
Valery Sajenkov is vice president of Schneider Electric
Russia, a French company that is seeing growing demand for its
energy-efficiency devices in Russia.
"The most difficult task is to transform public awareness on
an everyday level," he said. "Here there is a need for definite
measures in schools, university - education and upbringing - to
orientate people towards energy efficiency."
The first steps have been taken, such as smart energy bills
showing different tariffs, allowing consumers to run appliances
more cheaply at night, he said.
But for a public keen to give shining new toys a spin after
decades of empty shops and drab interiors, thrift can be hard.
"During the Soviet Union we had a lot of problems buying a
new refrigerator, buying a new washing machine," said Maxim
Titov of the World Bank's International Finance Corporation
(IFC).
"If you talk to a guy in Siberia, he will tell you: 'for 20
years I was dreaming of buying a four-wheel drive. I will do it.
I will not buy a bicycle.'"
BIG COMPANIES
Upgrading Russia to decent energy efficiency standards would
cost $320 billion, but this could pay for itself in four years,
according to the IFC's calculations.
It is vital if Russia is to avoid economic stagnation by the
middle of the century, as fossil fuel reserves go into decline,
said Igor Bashmakov, director of the Centre for Energy
Efficiency in Moscow.
He expected oil production to start declining before 2020
and gas after 2040.
"Energy efficiency is a real key to survival," Bashmakov
said.
Newly-elected President Putin included the development of
energy-saving goods, as well as more energy saving in private
homes, in his manifesto.
Energy efficiency does not seem to have riled Russia's
powerful oil and gas industries, compared to efforts to promote
renewable power which have run into resistance from the oil
lobby..
Titov, program manager for sustainable energy finance at the
IFC, argued that Russia's sprawling energy industry, which faces
rising costs to tap new resources and keep the oil and gas
flowing, stands to gain from a reduction in domestic
consumption.
"I think (abundance of resources) was a reason initially why
we were not concerned. But now I see that this is changing. If
we decrease our energy consumption, here in Russia, we can
export more," he said.
Oil and gas giant Gazprom plans to spend 1.75 trillion
roubles in 2013, as it seeks to boost gas production, to
compensate for long-term decline in its giant, low-cost gas
fields in western Siberia.
Energy saving may seem uncontroversial, but results are slow
to appear.
"Everything that has been planned is happening, but rather
slowly and on a small scale and very strongly varies from region
to region," said Alexei Kokorin, head of climate and energy at
WWF Russia.
Some areas have been fast movers - the Rostovskaya region
cut energy use in public buildings by 11 percent (10.7) a decade
ago, when it installed hundreds of heat, water, gas and
electricity meters. While similar success stories can be found,
Russia faces a shortage of experts to develop and implement
legislation, said Bashmakov of the IFC.
Add to that the consequences of the 2009 economic downturn,
which pushed up the energy intensity of the economy, because big
energy consumers, such as oil and gas companies, were less
affected by the recession than their lower-consuming cousins in
manufacturing.
"We are lagging behind this target to reduce energy
intensity by 40 percent by 2020 due to the two years, which we
lost during the crisis," Bashmakov said.
The International Energy Agency reckons that Russia will not
hit its 40 percent goal until 2028 - eight years' later than
intended.
Companies, rather than private households, have been more
attuned to energy saving. Rising energy costs have sharpened the
incentives for industrial users to watch the meter, while
householders are shielded to some extent by
government-controlled electricity tariffs and (in the run-up to
elections) caps on petrol prices.
"The excuse of low energy prices has to a large extent gone
away. So all the signals to save energy are there," said Peter
Hobson, senior banker at the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development.
"The main constraint is that it is not in the culture to try
and reduce consumption, it's just not what people are focusing
their efforts on," Hobson said.
A firm with spare capital is more likely "to spend it on
increasing production and trying to build new markets than they
are on something boring like energy efficiency."
That is a view that finds echoes in the micro economy of
Denis Platonov's Moscow apartment.
How will he react if the government bans energy-wasting
incandescent light bulbs, as in the European Union?
"I will leave this country," he says, without smiling.
(Editing by William Hardy)